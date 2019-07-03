Amazon’s in-house Ergonomic Wireless Mice are on sale from $5 (50% off)

Amazon is currently offering its in-house AmazonBasics Ergonomic Wireless Mouse for $5.14 with free shipping for Prime members or on orders over $25. Normally selling for $10, that’s good for a nearly 50% discount and brings the price down to a new all-time low. This wireless mouse features an adjustable 600 to 3600 DPI sensitivity, allowing you to customize the experience to your liking. Its ergonomic shape with rubberized sides makes it comfortable to use during extended sessions. This is a great option for adding to your bag to get work done while on-the-go should you not be a trackpad lover. It carries a 3.9/5 star rating from 845 customers. Head below for more.

Also on sale today is AmazonBasics Compact Ergonomic Wireless Mouse. Amazon usually lists it for $13 or so, but now it is discounted to $6.35 Prime shipped. That’s a cent less than our previous mention and a new all-time low. This option features faster scrolling and a more compact design compared to the standard ergonomic mouse. Rated 4/5 stars from over 255 shoppers.

Don’t forget that we’re still seeing the some notable discounts on Amazon’s line of in-house gaming accessories, with deals starting at $14.50.

AmazonBasics Ergonomic Wireless Mouse features:

Enjoy ultimate control and efficiency with this AmazonBasics ergonomic wireless DPI-adjustable mouse. The mouse offers everyday convenience, whether shopping online, navigating articles, perusing family photos, or creating documents for work or school. The sleek, compact mouse provides rubberized sides and gently curved contours that fit perfectly in the palm of the hand. Measuring 4.1 by 2.9 by 1.5 inches, the mouse’s small size and smooth shape ensure reliable all-day comfort.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!