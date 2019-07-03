AOC’s 24-inch 144Hz Curved Monitor drops to Amazon low at $180 (25% off), more

Amazon offers the AOC C24G1 23.6-inch Curved Frameless Gaming Monitor for $179.99 shipped. Normally selling for $240, that saves you 25% and brings the price down to a new Amazon all-time low. Backed by a 144Hz 23.6-inch panel, this monitor completes the look with a curved frameless design. Inputs include DisplayPort, HDMI and VGA. It carries a 4.3/5 star rating from 120 customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

Other notable monitor deals include:

Ensure any of the discounted displays work with your newer MacBook by putting your savings towards this well-reviewed USB-C to HDMI cable. Though if you plan to pair it with a PC or pre-2015 MacBook, then you can’t go wrong grabbing an extra HDMI cable.

We’re also still seeing Acer’s 31.5-inch QHD 144Hz Curved Monitor at $299 (New low), plus more from $270.

AOC C24G1 24-inch Curved Gaming Monitor features:

FreeSync support ensures a stutter-free and tear-free gaming experience at any frame rate. Equipped with a curved 23.6″ VA panel, the C24G1 displays a super-detailed Full HD resolution (1920×1080 pixels) at a screaming 144 Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. Expand your view with multiple monitor set-ups. The frameless design (with narrow border) offers the minimal bezel distraction and extra clean set-up for the ultimate battle station.

