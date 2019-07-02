Acer’s 31.5-inch QHD 144Hz Curved Monitor hits $299 (New low), more from $270

Amazon is offering the Acer 31.5-inch QHD 144Hz Curved Monitor (ED323QUR) for $299 shipped. That’s $77 off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and is the lowest price we’ve tracked. With a curved display, 144Hz refresh, and 1440p resolution, this monitor checks a whole lot of boxes. Bezels are kept to a minimum and a 4ms response time will ensure colors change twice as fast as what you’d expect from typical displays. Inputs include HDMI, DisplayPort, and more. Rated 4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more monitors on sale.

Acer 31.5-inch WQHD Monitor features:

31.5″ WQHD (2560 x 1440) 1800R curved Widescreen VA monitor

Amd Radeon free Sync technology

Refresh Rate: 144Hz – Using Display port

Zero-frame curved design | 4ms response time | ergonomic tilt: -5° to 15°

Ports: 1 x Display Port, 1 x HDMI 1. 4 & 1 x DVI (w/HDCP)

144 hertz

