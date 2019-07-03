Apple TV 4K falls to a new low of $139 shipped for 4th of July

Trusted Rakuten seller ProElectronics Distributing offers the latest Apple TV 4K 32GB for $139.36 shipped when the code SAVE15 is used at checkout. Note: you must be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this coupon. This is down from its $179 going rate and beats the all-time low we’ve tracked by a few pennies. For comparison, Best Buy currently has it on sale for $170 and this is the best available. I absolutely love my Apple TV 4K. It is perfect for watching Netflix or iTunes movies and can easily stream your iPhone, iPad, or Mac screen to your TV without breaking a sweat. Plus, Apple TV 4K supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for the best home theater experience. If you’re part of the HomeKit family, it also acts as your hub, giving you out-of-home control for your smart devices.

Want to stream Netflix and more without spending $139? The Fire TV Stick 4K is a great alternative at $50 shipped on Amazon. Our very own Simon recently went in-depth as to why he dropped the Apple TV 4K for Fire TV, so if you’re on the fence, check it out and see which is best for you.

Apple TV 4K features:

Access a variety of streaming content in 4K HDR with the 32GB Apple TV 4K. With on-board iTunes and iCloud integration, the Apple TV 4K allows you seamlessly enjoy your existing library of music, photos, and videos. You can also explore additional content such TV shows, movies, and games thanks to the integrated App Store. With streaming apps like Netflix, Hulu, MLB, and HBO NOW, you can enjoy an array of multimedia content. Internet access is enabled by built-in 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity. Additionally, Apple AirPlay connectivity allows you to wirelessly mirror content from compatible Apple devices such as iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks.

