The annual Best Buy July 4th sale is now live with some of the year’s best prices so far on Apple products, TVs, smart home gear and much more. Free shipping is available time around for My Best Buy members. If you don’t have a membership, you can sign-up for free right here. Each year, the Best Buy July 4th sale hits just ahead of Prime Day 2019, offering Best Buy the chance to set the pace on this month’s top deals. This time around we’re seeing discounts on iPad Pro, MacBooks, HomePod, Chromebooks and loads of deals on audio. Head below for all of our top picks.

Best Buy July 4th sale top picks

Headlining today’s sale is $449 off Apple’s 12-inch MacBook. This is a match of yesterday’s mention, but we’re talking new condition this time. With an ultra-portable design, USB-C connectivity, and a Retina display, there is a lot to like here. Ideal for those not in need of the latest tech but still want to enter the Apple ecosystem at a steep discount.

Amazon is still taking up to $250 off 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, with the biggest savings on high-end models. Best Buy is now matching those prices on various configurations. Apple’s latest iPad Pro delivers a refresh Liquid Retina display, A12X Bionic Chip, Face ID, and 12MP cameras. With up to 10 hours of battery life, you’ll be able to enjoy content all day long.

If you missed last week’s stellar HomePod deal at $200, you may want to give this Best Buy July 4th offer of $249.99 a shot. We may see better during Prime Day in two weeks, but if you need it now, this is your best bet.

Our top pick in the Chromebook department is the HP 14-inch 2-in-1 model with 64GB of storage and 8GB of RAM for $399. That’s a $200 savings off the regular going rate and the best we can find. This full-featured Chromebook sports a 1080p display, 360-degree folding design, and ample internal storage.

Other notable deals include

