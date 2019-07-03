Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Beholder, 1979 Revolution, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including Spirit Roots, Beholder, thankful, 1979 Revolution: A Cinematic Adventure Game, Daily Workouts and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: thankful: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Fine – Photo Editor: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: 1979 Revolution: Cinematic Adventure: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Daily Workouts: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Spirit Roots: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Beholder: $3 (Reg. $5)

iPad: Audio Mastering: $7 (Reg. $13)

Mac: SkySafari 6 Pro: $40 (Reg. $60)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: ScanBee – Scanner & copier: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Zombie Night Terror: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Swim Out: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: A Normal Lost Phone: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: R.B.I. Baseball 19: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Graphing Calculator Plus: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Home Inventory: $20 (Reg. $40)

