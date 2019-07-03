Today’s Best Game Deals: Red Dead Redemption 2 $30, GTA V Online $13, more

In today’s best game deals, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is now offering Red Dead Redemption 2 on PS4 and Xbox One for $29.99. Shipping is free in orders over $35; otherwise opt for in-store pickup. This one is currently starting at $40 at Amazon and is now at the best price we can find. Speaking of Best Buy, you’ll find more gaming deals, including PS1 Classic and controllers, in its 4th of July Sale. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including GTA V: Online Edition, Halo Wars 2: Ultimate Edition, Tetris Effect, Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle, Cyberpunk 2077 pre-orders and many more.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
More game/console deals:
- GTA V: Online Edition $13 (Reg. $40+) | Walmart
- Halo Wars 2: Ultimate Edition $10 (Reg. $16+) | Walmart
- Tetris Effect $20 (Reg. $40)
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle $46 (Reg. $60) | PSN
- PS Plus only
- Incl. 19 Mega Man games
- Secret of Mana PS4 $14 (Reg. $25+) | Rakuten
- Login and use code SAVE15 at checkout
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Matched on Xbox at GameStop
- Nier: Automata GOTY $24 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Darksiders III $20 (Reg. $40) | GameStop
- Matched at Amazon
- Destiny 2: Forsaken $20 (Reg. $26) | Amazon
- Assassin’s Creed Antiquity Pack $30 (Reg. $100) | PSN
- PS Plus required
- Incl. Assassin’s Creed Origins and Odyssey
- Cyberpunk 2077 PS4 Theme FREE | PSN
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Matched at Walmart
- FIFA 20 pre-orders $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night $33 (Reg. $40) | Walmart
- Star Wars: Fallen Order Pre-order $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Incl. “cosmetic gear for lightsaber and droid companion.”
- Or $60 + $10 credit at Best Buy
- Releases November 15th, 2019
- Pokémon Sword and Shield pre-order $60 + $10 credit | Amazon
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint Pre-order + $10 credit $60 | Best Buy
Free Red Dead Online and GTAO content for Twitch Prime members
EON debuts Super N64, a plug-and-play Nintendo 64 HDMI adapter
Retro Games unveils THEC64, a 1:1 Commodore 64 clone with functional keyboard
Nintendo Switch mini seemingly leaked after various accessory listings emerge
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!