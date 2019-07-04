Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Jump Desktop, Worms3, more

- Jul. 4th 2019 10:20 am ET

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including Worms3, The Escapists, Sheltered, Jump Desktop, Escapists 2 and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Dr. Panda Swimming Pool: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Worms 2: Armageddon: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Worms3: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Escapists: Prison Escape: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Sheltered: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: WORMS: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Super 80s World: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: G30: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Knights of the Card Table: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Olli by Tinrocket: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Jump Desktop (RDP, VNC, Fluid): $8 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Jump Desktop (RDP, VNC, Fluid): $15 (Reg. $30)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Zelda Breath of the Wild $42.50, Tetris Effect $20, more

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time. 

iOS Universal: thankful: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Fine – Photo Editor: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: 1979 Revolution: Cinematic Adventure: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Spirit Roots: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Beholder: $3 (Reg. $5)

iPad: Audio Mastering: $7 (Reg. $13)

Mac: SkySafari 6 Pro: $40 (Reg. $60)

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
