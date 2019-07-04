Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Jump Desktop, Worms3, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including Worms3, The Escapists, Sheltered, Jump Desktop, Escapists 2 and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:
Today’s Best iOS App Deals:
iOS Universal: Dr. Panda Swimming Pool: FREE (Reg. $4)
iOS Universal: Worms 2: Armageddon: $3 (Reg. $5)
iOS Universal: Worms3: $3 (Reg. $5)
iOS Universal: The Escapists: Prison Escape: $3 (Reg. $5)
iOS Universal: Sheltered: $2 (Reg. $4)
iOS Universal: Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout: $5 (Reg. $7)
iOS Universal: WORMS: $1 (Reg. $2)
iOS Universal: Super 80s World: $2 (Reg. $4)
iOS Universal: G30: $2 (Reg. $4)
iOS Universal: Knights of the Card Table: $4 (Reg. $5)
iOS Universal: Olli by Tinrocket: $2 (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: Jump Desktop (RDP, VNC, Fluid): $8 (Reg. $15)
Mac: Jump Desktop (RDP, VNC, Fluid): $15 (Reg. $30)
Today’s Best Game Deals: Zelda Breath of the Wild $42.50, Tetris Effect $20, more
More Apps Still Alive:
***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.
iOS Universal: thankful: FREE (Reg. $1)
iOS Universal: Fine – Photo Editor: $1 (Reg. $2)
iOS Universal: 1979 Revolution: Cinematic Adventure: $2 (Reg. $5)
iOS Universal: Spirit Roots: $3 (Reg. $5)
iOS Universal: Beholder: $3 (Reg. $5)
iPad: Audio Mastering: $7 (Reg. $13)
Mac: SkySafari 6 Pro: $40 (Reg. $60)
