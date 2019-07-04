Today’s Best Game Deals: Zelda Breath of the Wild $42.50, Tetris Effect $20, more

In today’s best game deals, Altatac via Rakuten is offering The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for $42.50 shipped. Login to your free Rakuten account and apply code SAVE15 at checkout. Regularly $60, it is currently marked down to $50 at Amazon and is now at the best price we can find. Widely considered to be among the best games ever made, now’s your chance to grab it for yourself or that one annoying friend that hasn’t played it yet. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, GTA V: Online Edition, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Tetris Effect, Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle, Cyberpunk 2077 pre-orders and many more.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
More game/console deals:
- GTA V: Online Edition $13 (Reg. $40+) | Walmart
- Halo Wars 2: Ultimate Edition $10 (Reg. $16+) | Walmart
- Tetris Effect $20 (Reg. $40)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $42.50 (Reg. $60)
- Login and use code SAVE15
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $42.50 (Reg. $60)
- Login and use code SAVE15
- Super Mario Party $42.50 (Reg. $60)
- Login and use code SAVE15
- Donkey Kong: Tropical Freeze $40 (Reg. $60)
- Login and use code SAVE15
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle $46 (Reg. $60) | PSN
- PS Plus only
- Incl. 19 Mega Man games
- Secret of Mana PS4 $14 (Reg. $25+) | Rakuten
- Login and use code SAVE15 at checkout
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Matched on Xbox at GameStop
- Nier: Automata GOTY $24 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Darksiders III $20 (Reg. $40) | GameStop
- Matched at Amazon
- Assassin’s Creed Antiquity Pack $30 (Reg. $100) | PSN
- PS Plus required
- Incl. Assassin’s Creed Origins and Odyssey
- Cyberpunk 2077 PS4 Theme FREE | PSN
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Matched at Walmart
- FIFA 20 pre-orders $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night $33 (Reg. $40) | Walmart
- Star Wars: Fallen Order Pre-order $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Incl. “cosmetic gear for lightsaber and droid companion.”
- Or $60 + $10 credit at Best Buy
- Releases November 15th, 2019
- Pokémon Sword and Shield pre-order $60 + $10 credit | Amazon
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint Pre-order + $10 credit $60 | Best Buy
GameStop summer sale includes hundreds of games from $5, $50 gift cards, more
Free Red Dead Online and GTAO content for Twitch Prime members
Retro Games unveils THEC64, a 1:1 Commodore 64 clone with functional keyboard
Nintendo Switch mini seemingly leaked after various accessory listings emerge
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!