Today’s Best Game Deals: Zelda Breath of the Wild $42.50, Tetris Effect $20, more

In today’s best game deals, Altatac via Rakuten is offering The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for $42.50 shipped. Login to your free Rakuten account and apply code SAVE15 at checkout. Regularly $60, it is currently marked down to $50 at Amazon and is now at the best price we can find. Widely considered to be among the best games ever made, now’s your chance to grab it for yourself or that one annoying friend that hasn’t played it yet. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, GTA V: Online Edition, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Tetris Effect, Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle, Cyberpunk 2077 pre-orders and many more.

More game/console deals:

Free Red Dead Online and GTAO content for Twitch Prime members

Retro Games unveils THEC64, a 1:1 Commodore 64 clone with functional keyboard

Nintendo Switch mini seemingly leaked after various accessory listings emerge

