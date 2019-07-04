Today’s Best Game Deals: Zelda Breath of the Wild $42.50, Tetris Effect $20, more

- Jul. 4th 2019 9:35 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Altatac via Rakuten is offering The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for $42.50 shipped. Login to your free Rakuten account and apply code SAVE15 at checkout. Regularly $60, it is currently marked down to $50 at Amazon and is now at the best price we can find. Widely considered to be among the best games ever made, now’s your chance to grab it for yourself or that one annoying friend that hasn’t played it yet. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, GTA V: Online Edition, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Tetris Effect, Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle, Cyberpunk 2077 pre-orders and many more. 

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

More game/console deals:

GameStop summer sale includes hundreds of games from $5, $50 gift cards, more

Free Red Dead Online and GTAO content for Twitch Prime members

Retro Games unveils THEC64, a 1:1 Commodore 64 clone with functional keyboard

Nintendo Switch mini seemingly leaked after various accessory listings emerge

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
nintendo

nintendo
Rakuten

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard