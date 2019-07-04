Expand your D&D universe with the Stranger Things set for $16 (Reg. $25)

Amazon is now offering the Hasbro Stranger Things Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set for $15.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Walmart is currently matching and it is still $25 at GameStop. Originally released back in May, this is the first major price drop we have seen on the regularly $25 set. Players will be battling their way through the world of D&D and the Upside Down as one of the characters from the Stranger Things gang. Along with everything you need to get going, the starter kit also has six Polyhedral dice and two Stranger Things Demogorgon figures (including one to paint and customize). Rated 3.7/5 stars with more than half leaving a 4+ star rating. More details below.

If you’re not in to the Stranger Things but are looking to get your hands on some D&D anyway, consider the basic Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set for $12.50 Prime shipped.

However if you are into Stranger Things, here’s the new crossover Levi’s collection, the Nike apparel line and our review of the new LEGO Upside Down Stranger Things kit.

Stranger Things Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set:

The stranger things themed Dungeons & Dragons starter set has everything you need to unleash your imagination and live out the dream of exploring the upside down from the Netflix original series, stranger things.

Embark on an exciting Dungeons & Dragons adventure, hunt for the thessalhydra, and have hours of fun with the Adventure book “created” By the character Mike wheeler.

