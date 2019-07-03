For all of the the Stranger Things fans out there, buckle up because Levi’s has a new collection for summer. Just last month we covered H&M’s Stranger Things collection and Nike’s Stranger Things new shoes and apparel. Levi’s is now jumping on the bandwagon and has teamed up with the Stranger Things wardrobe department to create a line of 1980s-inspired clothing ahead of the Netflix hit’s season three return, that airs this evening. For this campaign Levi’s went to the original Hawkins’ Starcourt Mall, where they captured the unique pieces. Better yet, prices start at just $25. Head below to find our top picks from the Levi’s x Stranger Things collection.

Levi’s x Stranger Things Denim

A standout from this collection is by far the denim. For men, the Levi’s x Stanger Things 505 Straight Fit Jeans feature a modern fit and has characters placed throughout the material. These vintage inspired jeans are very fashionable for year-round wear and is a great way to show your Stranger Things obsession. They’re also available in a very trendy women’s Dad Jeans style and both are priced at $148.

The fun doesn’t stop there, be sure to pick up a matching Denim Jacket to pair with your new jeans. The Vintage Fit Trucker Jacket is unisex and features a oversized 90’s-inspired fit. This jacket also has the characters throughout and is priced at $128.

Levi’s x Stranger Things Tops

One of my personal favorite options from this collaboration is the Levi’s x Stranger Things Hopper’s Crewneck Sweatshirt. Again, both men and women can rock this style and it can be worn year-round. It includes a large Stranger Things logo on the front and it can be paired with leggings, jeans, shorts or khakis. Pick up this sweatshirt for $80 or you can find a similar t-shirt version for just $30.

Another really unique piece is the Women’s El Aztec Shirt that’s priced at $80 and will let you achieve the look of your favorite character. This shirt will standout wherever you go and it features large black and yellow detailing.

Levi’s x Stranger Things Accessories

Finally, kick up your look with accessories from the Stranger Things x Levi’s collaboration. An easy way to sport the collection is by picking up the Levi’s x Stranger Things Hat. This trucker style option is stylish, features a Camp Nowhere Logo and is priced at just $30. Best of all, it features a vintage appearance and has a breathable mesh backing that’s great for summer weather.

You can also carry your everyday essentials in the Levi’s x Stranger Things Sling. The sling has Levi’s traditional logo with a Stranger Things twist and this is an excellent option for game days, festivals and more. Better yet, it’s just $35.

Which piece from the Levi’s x Stranger Things collection is your favorite? Let me know in the comments below.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!