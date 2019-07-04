Refresh your duvet, blankets, more from $12 in today’s Gold Box (25% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Pacific Bed Linen (99% positive feedback in the last 12 months) is offering up to 25% off home textiles including pillow covers, duvet sets, waffle blankets and much more. As usual, shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25 with most items carrying a 4+ star rating. Starting from $12, there are pages of options in today’s sale with various styles on many of the blanket sets and pillow covers. Head below for all of our top picks from the sale.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Top Picks from the Sale:

Speaking of beds, Amazon has the King Foil Airbed with a built-in pump from $76 shipped (20% off) for today only. And be sure to check out our video review of the Nectar Mattress.

Cotton Waffle Weave Blanket King:

100% COTTON FABRIC: Cotton blanket brings out its natural softness and breathable. Waffle weave helps with air circulation. With our breathable and comfortable cotton blanket, say goodbye to sweaty nights in summer.

HOME DECORATION: Waffle texture is fashionable, healthy. It’s the perfect decoration for the master bedroom, guest room, children’s room, hospital beds, dorm room, RV, vacation homes, and for snuggling on the couch.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!