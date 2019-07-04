Save a few bucks on Elago’s new iPod-style Apple Watch dock

After being announced just yesterday, Elago is now discounting its new W6 Apple Watch Stand to $12.99 Prime shipped at its Amazon storefront. For comparison, it typically sells for $15 and this is the first markdown we’ve seen. There’s a lot to love about Elago’s new Apple Watch dock, which delivers some gorgeous iPod vibes for all you Apple fans out there. It’s made of silicone, so you won’t have to worry about scratching your wearable while charging. Elago’s line of Apple Watch docks has stellar ratings across the board.

Drop the iPod design and save even further by going with a Spigen S350 Apple Watch Stand. This model is a no-frills solution for charging your device at night. It comes in various colors and it rather affordable starting at $10.

Elago W6 Apple Watch Dock features:

VINTAGE DESIGN: View your Apple Watch display through a blast from the past. elago’s fourth series of nostalgic apple watch stands – successor to the W3, W4, and W5 stand. The display lines up perfectly to seem as though it is the display of a classic music player.

COMPATIBILITY: Works with all Apple Watch Series (Series 1/ Series 2/ Series 3/ Series 4, 38mm, 40mm, 42mm, 44mm) and is compatible with Apple Watch Nightstand Mode.

EASY TO USE: Simply place your Apple Watch in the stand to charge your watch; keep this stand near your bed to allow the use of key functions such as alarm clocks and messages.

