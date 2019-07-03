Elago has been behind some of our favorite Apple Watch docks over the last few years. Its W3 stand was an instant recommendation in our hands-on review. Subsequent releases have sustained this trend as the brand has mastered nostalgia in many ways. The new Elago W6 stand continues this trend with killer iPod vibes, bringing Apple’s iconic music player to your nightstand or desk in a whole new way. Much like Elago’s other vintage releases, this is a must-have for any Apple fan looking to show off their Apple Watch and keep it charged all night. Head below for more.

Elago W6 stand delivers a nostalgia-filled home for Apple Watch

The latest from Elago takes the familiar equation that it’s perfected over the years and applies it to Apple’s iPod design. Available in both white and black, the W6 stand offers a tidy little silicone home for your wearable.

On the front you’ll find the iconic scroll wheel that was made famous by Steve Jobs and Jony Ive in the mid-2000s. While there isn’t a functional aspect on the scroll wheel, the sheer dose of nostalgia should ease any pain.

The Elago W6 stand is reminiscent of the brand’s earlier W5 model, which was a Gameboy remake, in both size and functionality. You’ll still need to supply your own Apple Watch charging puck to actually power up your device, as this is a stand-only. Silicone is carved to provide a spot to hold the puck and keep wires organized while in-use. It works with all Apple Watch models and is compatible with Nightstand Mode.

View your Apple Watch display through a blast from the past. elago’s fourth series of nostalgic apple watch stands – successor to the W3, W4, and W5 stand. The display lines up perfectly to seem as though it is the display of a classic music player.

Availability

The latest from Elago is expected to hit Amazon in short order, and is available directly from the manufacturer for $15. Make sure to check out the rest of Elago’s vintage-inspired designs, including its Mac and Gameboy docks, which can be found here.

9to5Toys’ Take

It’s another winner for Apple fans and Elago. The brand continues to churn out these awesome docks jam-packed with nostalgia. Whether it’s a birthday, holiday, or just to bring a little light to your day, the Elago W6 stand is an easy purchase for any Apple junkie. I can’t wait to see what Elago comes up with next.

