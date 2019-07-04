Walmart is offering the VIZIO 65-inch 4K Dolby Vision Smart TV (PX65-G1) on sale for $1,798 shipped. Also available for $2 more at Target, B&H, Newegg, Best Buy, and direct. This is down over $400 from the going rate and is a new all-time low we’ve tracked. This is VIZIO’s latest-and-greatest TV featuring Quantum X color technology and nearly 400 local dimming zones to create richer colors. We’ve currently got this TV in for review, and it’s a fantastic option. Dolby Vision is great when watching supported movies, and normal content looks stellar on the massive 65-inch display. Plus, this TV will support AirPlay 2 and HomeKit in a future software update slated for this summer. Rated a stellar 5/5 stars from early reviews at Walmart and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for even more 4K TVs on sale for July 4th.
Looking to save some cash, but still want Dolby Vision? Toshiba’s 55-inch 4K Fire TV Edition is $449.99 at Amazon and gets the job done. Although the color won’t be quite as on-point as the above VIZIO, there’s no promised HomeKit support, and you’ll lose out on nearly 400 zones of local dimming, it’d be a great alternative if you’re wanting to save some cash. Learn more about Toshiba’s Fire TV Edition with Dolby Vision in our announcement coverage.
Other 4K Smart TVs on sale for 4th of July:
- Sharp 58-inch: $300 (Reg. $550) | Best Buy
- HDR10
- VIZIO 50-inch: $498 (Reg. $550) | Walmart
- VIZIO 55-inch: $499 (Reg. $600) | Sam’s Club
- Also at Costco
- Dolby Vision, HDR10
- AirPlay 2, HomeKit
- TCL 65-inch: $510 (Reg. $600)
- must be logged-in
- w/ coded XP90
- Dolby Vision, HDR10
- VIZIO 55-inch: $648 (Reg. $800) | Walmart
- VIZIO 65-inch: $699 (Reg. $800) | Sam’s Club
- Dolby Vision, HDR10
- AirPlay 2, HomeKit
- VIZIO 65-inch: $848 (Reg. $1,000) | Walmart
- LG 55-inch OLED: $1,000 (Reg. $1,700) | Best Buy
- Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG
- VIZIO 65-inch: $1,300 (Reg. $1,400) | B&H
- Also at Best Buy
- Dolby Vision, HDR10
- AirPlay 2, HomeKit
- VIZIO 75-inch: $2,200 (Reg. $2,500) | Target
- VIZIO 75-inch: $2,799 (Reg. $3,500) | Sam’s Club
- Also available for $3,000 Best Buy, B&H, Target
VIZIO Dolby Vision Smart UHDTV features:
- 4K UHD 3840 x 2160 Quantum Dot LED Panel
- HDR10, Dolby Vision, HLG Support
- 240 Hz Effective Refresh Rate
- Clear Action 960 Refresh Rate Technology
- Built-In Wi-Fi & Ethernet Connectivity
- Cast Apps with Chromecast built-in
- 5 x HDMI / 1 x USB
- Quantum Color Spectrum
- Google Assistant & Amazon Alexa Control
- DTS Studio Sound II
