Walmart is offering the VIZIO 65-inch 4K Dolby Vision Smart TV (PX65-G1) on sale for $1,798 shipped. Also available for $2 more at Target, B&H, Newegg, Best Buy, and direct. This is down over $400 from the going rate and is a new all-time low we’ve tracked. This is VIZIO’s latest-and-greatest TV featuring Quantum X color technology and nearly 400 local dimming zones to create richer colors. We’ve currently got this TV in for review, and it’s a fantastic option. Dolby Vision is great when watching supported movies, and normal content looks stellar on the massive 65-inch display. Plus, this TV will support AirPlay 2 and HomeKit in a future software update slated for this summer. Rated a stellar 5/5 stars from early reviews at Walmart and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for even more 4K TVs on sale for July 4th.

Nomad Base Station

Looking to save some cash, but still want Dolby Vision? Toshiba’s 55-inch 4K Fire TV Edition is $449.99 at Amazon and gets the job done. Although the color won’t be quite as on-point as the above VIZIO, there’s no promised HomeKit support, and you’ll lose out on nearly 400 zones of local dimming, it’d be a great alternative if you’re wanting to save some cash. Learn more about Toshiba’s Fire TV Edition with Dolby Vision in our announcement coverage.

Other 4K Smart TVs on sale for 4th of July:

VIZIO Dolby Vision Smart UHDTV features:

4K UHD 3840 x 2160 Quantum Dot LED Panel

HDR10, Dolby Vision, HLG Support

240 Hz Effective Refresh Rate

Clear Action 960 Refresh Rate Technology

Built-In Wi-Fi & Ethernet Connectivity

Cast Apps with Chromecast built-in

5 x HDMI / 1 x USB

Quantum Color Spectrum

Google Assistant & Amazon Alexa Control

DTS Studio Sound II

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!