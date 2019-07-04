Be a grill master with Weber’s iPhone-enabled Thermometer at $60 (40% off)

- Jul. 4th 2019 10:05 am ET

0

Amazon offers the Weber iGrill 2 App-enabled Thermometer for $60 shipped. Also available at Walmart. Normally selling for $100 at retailers like Home Depot and Lowe’s, that’s good for a 40% discount, is $5 under our previous mention and a new Amazon low. While it may be too late to use for this year’s July 4th picnic, unless you head in-store to Walmart for pickup, having Weber’s smart Thermometer will help you be the ultimate grill master next time around. It pairs with your smartphone over Bluetooth to monitor the temperature on meat and more. It’ll also send notifications to your iPhone when grilling is complete. Rated 4.2/5 stars from nearly 350 customers.

Those who don’t need the frills of a app-enabled model can instead grab the highly-rated ThermoPro TP01A Meat Thermometer for under $9 when clipping the on-page coupon. It features instant read technology and is a notable option for taking your grilling experience to the next level. 

Weber iGrill 2 App-enabled Thermometer features:

  • Meat probes are heat resistant up to 716˚F
  • LED temperature display; Clean with lint free cloth and non-abrasive cleanser. Never submerge in fluid, product is not waterproof.
  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • 200-hour battery life (batteries included)
  • Magnetic ; Measures -22°F (-30°C) to 572°F (300°C)
  • Preset temperatures, temperature monitoring, and many other features offered in Weber iGrill app

