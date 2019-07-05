Amazon discounts its apparel brands ahead of Prime Day with prices from $10

Ahead of Prime Day, Amazon is taking up to 15% off a selection of apparel from its private label clothing brands. with prices starting from around $10. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Notable is the Daily Ritual Women’s Supersoft Terry Sleeveless V-Neck Midi Dress in Black for $26.10. Regularly $29, it’s the first price drop we’ve tracked for this style. It’s also a nice price for such a versatile piece of clothing. It can easily be dressed up with the right accessories or worn as a more casual outfit while having a low-key lunch with a friend. Reviews are light for this dress, but Daily Ritual apparel has high ratings overall. Head below for more.

For guys, Amazon has the Goodthreads brand. Right now, the Goodthreads Men’s Slim-Fit Long-Sleeve Plaid Herringbone Shirt in Olive is $25.50. Regularly $30, that’s another all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re a fan of J.Crew and Banana Republic’s slim fit shirts, then you’ll probably like this style, especially at nearly half of what those stores typically charge. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 150 shoppers.

You can shop the rest of Amazon’s private label clothing sale right here, which also includes styles for kids and babies. For even more apparel deals, check out our Fashion Guide.

Need the lowdown on Prime Day? Have a look at our guide, which will be continuously updated throughout the summer’s largest shopping event.

Daily Ritual Women’s Supersoft Terry Midi Dress:

An Amazon brand – Easily dress up or down with this sleeveless midi dress which flatters with supersoft terry, a V-neckline, and a slits at the side Daily Ritual celebrates the beauty in simplicity. Our range of coveted classics features tees, tanks, dresses, and leggings that are ready to be styled, layered, and lived in. Each piece is made with luxuriously soft fabrics and is priced to make stocking-up a breeze-you’ll want one in every color.

