Prime members can get a $5 credit at Amazon when purchasing $20 in eBooks

Ahead of Prime Day 2019, Amazon is rolling out a wide range of credit promotions to entice shoppers before the big day. The latest is a $5 bonus to your account if you purchase $20 worth of eBooks between today and July 14th. The promotion code will be applied to your account within four days, and expires 30 days later. However you use the credit, this is an easy way to effectively save 25% on your next big Kindle eBook purchase. You can find more terms and conditions on this landing page or just below.

Terms and Conditions:

This offer is exclusive to Amazon Prime customers.

This is a limited time offer.

Offer applies to all Kindle eBooks made available through Amazon.com and smile.amazon.com, including eBook gift purchases and bulk eBook orders that are redeemed within the offer period.

Offer does not apply to eBook pre-orders, physical goods, digital magazines, audiobooks (including Audible companions for your Kindle eBook purchase), print books, or digital subscriptions such as Kindle Unlimited.

To receive a promotional credit, you must (1) activate the offer and (2) purchase the specified amount on any Kindle eBooks by 11:59 PM (PDT) on . You will then receive a promotional credit, and this credit will be automatically applied to your next Kindle eBook purchase. Any Kindle eBook sold on Amazon.com is eligible for this credit.

on . You will then receive a promotional credit, and this credit will be automatically applied to your next Kindle eBook purchase. Any Kindle eBook sold on Amazon.com is eligible for this credit. Offer limited to one per customer and account.

Offer is non-transferable and may not be resold.

Digital content and services may only be available to customers located in the U.S. and are subject to the terms and conditions of Amazon Digital Services LLC.

Within 4 days of activating the offer and spending the specified amount on Kindle eBooks, you will receive an e-mail from Amazon that indicates that the promotional credit has been applied to your customer account. The e-mail will also provide instructions on how to redeem the promotional credit. You can view your available eBook credit balance on any Kindle eBook detail page.

Promotional credit expires 30 days after it is applied to your account.

Taxes and add-on purchases to the qualifying purchase (like an Audible companion) do not apply when determining minimum purchase amount.

Amazon reserves the right to modify or cancel the offer at any time.

If any of the products or content related to this offer are returned, your refund will equal the amount you paid for the product or content, subject to applicable refund policies.

