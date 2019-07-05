Apple’s new $5 movie sale discounts various genres, West Wing Series $30, more

- Jul. 5th 2019 9:06 am ET

0

While the iTunes July 4th sale is still ongoing, we’re getting a fresh $5 movie sale today that’s jam-packed with new and classic titles. Alongside that, we’re seeing a new all-time low on The West Wing Complete Series, as well. Head below for all of our top picks and more.

$5 movie top picks:

Along with today’s featured $5 movie sale, you can grab the entire West Wing series for $29.99. Regularly $75, this is a new iTunes all-time low and the best we can find.

Don’t miss this week’s other iTunes movie deals, including the latest $1 HD rental and more. You can see all of our top picks from Tuesday’s coverage right here.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

You’ll find the absolute lowest prices around on MacBook Pro, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV (and everything else) down below.

Best Media Deals

Best Media Deals

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp