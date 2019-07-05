Apple’s Magic Mouse 2 returns to $40 at Target (Reg. $79)

Target offers the Apple Magic Mouse 2 in Silver for $39.99 shipped. Price reflected in-cart. That’s down from the regular $79 price tag and Amazon’s $69 price tag. This is a match of our previous mention. Apple’s Magic Mouse 2 delivers a whole new level of functionality to your Mac with a completely rechargeable battery via Lightning cable and built-in gesture support. The Multi-Touch surface lets you call up various commands with a swipe of your finger.

Want a wireless mouse but prefer to save further? Consider going with this low-cost option over at Amazon, where it’s a #1 best-seller. You’ll miss out on the Apple design and built-in gestures, but otherwise it’s hard to beat this price.

Apple Magic Mouse 2 features:

Magic Mouse 2 is completely rechargeable, so you’ll eliminate the use of traditional batteries.

It’s lighter, has fewer moving parts thanks to its built-in battery and continuous bottom shell, and has an optimized foot design — all helping Magic Mouse 2 track easier and move with less resistance across your desk.

And the Multi-Touch surface allows you to perform simple gestures such as swiping between web pages and scrolling through documents.

Magic Mouse 2 is ready to go right out of the box and pairs automatically with your Mac.

