Dyson refurb V7 Cord-Free Stick Vacuum down to $150 shipped (Orig. $400)

The official Dyson eBay store is offering the Dyson V7 Motorhead Cord-Free Stick Vacuum (22759101) for $149.99 shipped in manufacturer refurbished condition. Originally $400, this one sells for closer to $300 in new condition at Amazon and Best Buy. Today’s deal is the best price we can find by around $150. This is a bagless, cord-free model that all has a “heated cleaning option” that “lifts out the residue, reducing the amount of time it takes to get it out.” It can convert to hand vac and comes with the docking station, combination/crevice tools and more. Includes a 6-month warranty from Dyson. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

You can save a few bucks by going with a brand new Hoover Linx Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner at $130. But if you don’t mind a corded option, this Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Stick is just $30 Prime shipped. But speaking of Dyson, we also have the V6 Trigger Max Vacuum at $96 (Refurb. Orig. $249) as well as the Pure Hot + Cool fans from $160.

Dyson V7 Motorhead Cord-Free Stick Vacuum:

The Dyson V7 Motorhead cord-free vacuum has 75% more brush bar power than the Dyson V6 Cord-Free vacuum. Engineered for all floor types, the Direct-drive cleaner head drives bristles into the carpet to remove ground-in dirt. The Dyson V7 Motorhead cord-free vacuum quickly transforms to a handheld for quick clean ups, spot cleaning and cleaning difficult places.

