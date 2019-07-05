Etekcity’s Smart Plugs work with Alexa + Assistant, get two for $18 (50% off)

Etekcity (99% positive all-time feedback from over 245,000) via Amazon offers a two-pack of its Alexa and Assistant-enabled Smart Plugs for $18.17 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code UWUGNUWN at checkout. Typically fetching $35, it’s now down to $25. The added promotions take an additional 28% off, saving you a total of $20. For comparison, today’s offer comes within $0.50 of the per smart plug all-time. These smart plugs work with both Alexa and Assistant and feature scheduling capabilities as well. Another perk is that Etekcity’s smart plugs double as a night light thanks to a built-in dusk-to-dawn light sensor. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

If Siri-control is a must, we’re still tracking the WeMo Mini Smart Plug with HomeKit at an Amazon all-time low of $18 (Reg. $25). Be sure to check out our roundup of the best smart plugs of 2019 for your Siri, Alexa or Assistant-enabled smart home for additional options as well.

Etekcity Alexa Smart Plug features:

Go hands free with Alexa and Google Assistant. Turn on/off lights or fish tanks via voice command.

Doubles as a Night Light: Built-in dusk-to-dawn smart light sensor, a low-power 3500K warm night light that automatically turns on whenever it’s dark. Walk with no worries even in the midnight

Use your smartphone to control appliances from anywhere. Ideal for hard-to-reach appliances, devices without on/off switches, or when you’re not home

Schedule lights, fans, and appliances to turn on and off automatically, or control them remotely when you’re away.

