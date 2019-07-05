Nanoleaf Canvas HomeKit lighting sees rare price drop to $170 (Reg. $229)

Nanoleaf offers its Canvas Smarter Kit for $160 + $9.99 shipping when you apply promo code FOURTHOFJULY at checkout. That’s a $60 savings off the original price and Home Depot’s current listing, $30 less than our previous mention and the best we’ve tracked by $10. Nanoleaf Canvas delivers HomeKit-enabled lighting centered around bright and color LED panels. Ships with nine units, which can be customized to fit your preferred design. Add in touch-enabled experiences and voice controls, and you’ve got a beautiful way to decorate a space. Rated 3.9/5 stars. Check out our hands-on review for more.

Want HomeKit color lights without breaking the bank? Consider Koogeek’s dimmable light strips for a fraction of the cost. You’ll still get voice control and the ability to dial up various colors, but instead can enjoy significant savings over today’s featured deal.

Nanoleaf Canvas Smarter Kit features:

The Nanoleaf Canvas is a light that connects to and delights the senses – playing on sight, sound and touch for a lighting experience that goes beyond mere function. It’s a plug and play light that makes life easier right out of the box. Its edge-lit design, LEGO-like setup, built-in Rhythm technology for real-time music sync, touch and voice control across platforms, transforms your home from smart to intelligent. The Nanoleaf Canvas’ special attention to aesthetics makes it a standalone piece of art that is also the most technologically advanced smart lighting available today. Equipped with color-changing and adjustable white lighting to fit any lighting needs throughout the day.

