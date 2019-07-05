Despite the fact that movie theater subscriptions has been a highly-competitive and cut-throat market, there looks to be another player prepping to enter the space. Rumors of a Regal Cinemas subscription service have begun ramping up and it appears there will be a variety of pricing tiers, all of which offer unlimited tickets.

Regal Cinemas subscription: Unlimited movies + discounted concessions

If you love to watch the latest movies, but hate paying $10 to see just a single title, an upcoming Regal Cinemas subscription could be the remedy. It purportedly will offer three pricing tiers that all yield unlimited tickets. It appears that the main differentiator between the plans will be the amount of theater locations that can be attended.

The price tiers seem to range from $18 to $24 with an offering in the middle of $21. Early news suggests that the lowest tier will provide access to about half of its locations. If a subscriber would prefer to watch at a location that is not included in their selected tier, it sounds like they’ll be able to pay a surcharge to attend there.

Another perk offered by the service is a handy discount on concessions. While it’s still yet to be officially announced, all plans are said to provide 10% off food and drink purchased at the counter. Considering that concessions tend to cost several times what you’d pay outside of the theater, this is a discount that is very unlikely to hurt Regal Cinemas’ bottom line.

It remains unclear if IMAX and 3D screenings will be included in any of the subscriptions, but charging a few bucks for premium experiences seems like an obvious way to keep the subscription business model afloat.

Pricing and availability

As mentioned earlier, these upcoming Regal Cinemas subscriptions are said to be priced at $18, $21, and $24. Although nothing official has been announced by the company, we could end up seeing Regal Cinemas’ subscription service debut as early as the end of July.

9to5Toys’ Take

Having purchased an annual MoviePass subscription towards the beginning of its existence, I have a fair amount of experience with the service’s highs and lows. At first, I truly enjoyed the service and had zero complaints. This changed as MoviePass began running out of money and was forced to rapidly scale back its offerings.

Unlike MoviePass, a Regal Cinemas subscription would only need to include tickets at its own theaters. While this is not as exciting of a move as what MoviePass tried by allowing subscribers to go pretty much anywhere, it is significantly more manageable and affordable. This leads me to believe that a Regal Cinemas subscription could be a huge success and a service that’s a viable alternative to AMC Stubs A-List.

Source: Deadline

