Give your MacBook a boost with Twelve South’s HiRise for $60

Amazon offers the Twelve South HiRise Stand for MacBook at $59.99 shipped. That’s a $10 savings off the regular going rate at other retailers like B&H and the second best we’ve seen at Amazon over the last year. Twelve South HiRise delivers an ergonomic stand for your MacBook, bringing the display to eye-level, helping to cut down on bad posture. Made for MacBooks from 11- to 15-inches, it is compatible with most of Apple’s lineup over the last ten years. Crafted from aluminum to match the rest of your setup. Nearly 54% of Amazon customers left a 4+ star review.

Twelve South’s offering is undoubtedly premium, go with this $18 alternative instead to save even further. You’ll miss out on the adjustable design but otherwise enjoy many of the same benefits.

Twelve South HiRise for MacBook features:

HiRise aligns your MacBook or laptop with an external display for the ultimate dual-screen setup

Non-slip arms hold and protect all size MacBook’s – from 11-inch Air to 15-inch Pro

Rear piston easily adjusts the height of your MacBook/Laptop up to 6 inches

Elevate MacBook/Laptop for improved airflow, cooling, quieter performance, and out of harms way

Made from aluminum for a sturdy stance, and an easy grab-and-go situation

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!