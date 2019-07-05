Twelve South iPhone accessory deals abound at Amazon from $11 (Up to 60% off)

Amazon is currently offering several iPhone accessories for up to 60% off. Our top pick is the Twelve South HiRise Duet for $60.02 shipped. Today’s offer is 50% off the typical rate there and a price that we haven’t seen beaten in over six months. This sleek dock have evolved from the original HiRise to now make room for Apple Watch as well. By keeping a similar form-factor, Twelve South has added more functionality while still using a similar amount of space. A Lightning cable, Apple Watch charger, and international wall adapter are all included. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 75% of reviewers. If you’re looking for a way to prop up your MacBook, we spotted a deal this morning that you might be interested in. More Twelve South accessories after the jump.
More Twelve South iPhone accessories:
- AirSnap: $20 (Reg. $30)
- HiRise 2 Deluxe: $23 (Reg. $60)
- HiRise: $11 (Reg. $20)
- Journal: $49 (Reg. $70)
Twelve South HiRise Duet features:
- Charge iPhone and Apple Watch with one elegant stand
- Rest Apple Watch on soft leather in Nightstand mode
- Adjustable rear support and connector height fits most cases
- Includes Lightning connector, Apple Watch charging disk and international wall charger
- Compatible with iPhone, iPad mini and all Apple Watch models
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!