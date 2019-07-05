Twelve South iPhone accessory deals abound at Amazon from $11 (Up to 60% off)

Amazon is currently offering several iPhone accessories for up to 60% off. Our top pick is the Twelve South HiRise Duet for $60.02 shipped. Today’s offer is 50% off the typical rate there and a price that we haven’t seen beaten in over six months. This sleek dock have evolved from the original HiRise to now make room for Apple Watch as well. By keeping a similar form-factor, Twelve South has added more functionality while still using a similar amount of space. A Lightning cable, Apple Watch charger, and international wall adapter are all included. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 75% of reviewers. If you’re looking for a way to prop up your MacBook, we spotted a deal this morning that you might be interested in. More Twelve South accessories after the jump.

More Twelve South iPhone accessories:

Twelve South HiRise Duet features:

Charge iPhone and Apple Watch with one elegant stand

Rest Apple Watch on soft leather in Nightstand mode

Adjustable rear support and connector height fits most cases

Includes Lightning connector, Apple Watch charging disk and international wall charger

Compatible with iPhone, iPad mini and all Apple Watch models

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!