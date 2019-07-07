Target is currently offering Apple’s official Smart Keyboard for 10.5-inch iPad Pro at $43.19 shipped. Step up to the 12.9-inch model for $50.70. Having originally sold for $159 and $169 respectively, you’ll find them still fetching that at Apple as well as Best Buy. Today’s offer is good for 45% savings from the current sale price at Amazon, is $36 under our previous mention and one of the best prices we’ve seen to date in new condition. This cover brings a full-size keyboard to your iPad Pro or Air and thanks to its built-in Smart Connector, you won’t have to worry about charging batteries or pairing issues. Apple’s Smart Keyboard is a great way to get the most out of the tablet while working on-the-go. Check out our hands-on review for more details.

Today’s deal is even more notable when considering that most third-party keyboard covers for iPad Pro are more expensive at Amazon. The popular Logitech SLIM COMBO Keyboard Case is $97, for comparison.

A nice alternative to Apple’s Smart Keyboard is to protect your iPad with this highly-rated felt sleeve at $14. This is a stylish option for toting around your tablet while keeping it safe-guarded against scratches and more.

Plus, don’t forget that you can take $100 off Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad, 128GB model now at $329.

10.5-inch iPad Pro + Air Smart Keyboard features:

The Smart Keyboard combines advanced technologies to create a keyboard like no other. It’s a full-size keyboard that’s fully portable, and it connects to iPad Air with the Smart Connector. Just attach the Smart Keyboard and start typing. And when you’re done, it folds to create a slim, lightweight cover. Unfold the full-size Smart Keyboard when you need it, then fold it to create a durable and lightweight cover when you don’t. No need for batteries or pairing. It’s just as easy to use as it is to take with you.

