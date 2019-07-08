Anker’s AirPower replacement is $41, plus deal on smartphone accessories from $6

Anker Direct via Amazon offers Prime members the PowerWave+ Pad for iPhone and Apple Watch at $41.39 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. That’s a $10 savings and the best we’ve tracked at Amazon. It’s also $2 less than our previous mention. With AirPower nowhere to be found, Anker offers an intriguing alternative for charging your iPhone and Apple Watch. The built-in Qi pad offers 7.5W of power, but you will need to provide an Apple Watch charging puck. Ships with a wall power block and microUSB cable. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Learn more in our launch coverage.

Anker PowerWave+ Pad features:

Optimized Charging: Provides a full 7. 5W wireless charge for iPhone, faster than other wireless chargers.

Flip it Up: Fold down the watch stand for easy storage, or flip up to obtain the perfect angle for the Apple Watch’s Nightstand Mode.

Case Friendly: Charges phones through most protective cases (keys, metal objects, or credit cards will interfere with charging).

Certified Safe: Works safety and flawlessly with all Qi-compatible wirelessly-charged phones.

