Anker’s AirPower replacement is $41, plus deal on smartphone accessories from $6

Anker Direct via Amazon offers Prime members the PowerWave+ Pad for iPhone and Apple Watch at $41.39 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. That’s a $10 savings and the best we’ve tracked at Amazon. It’s also $2 less than our previous mention. With AirPower nowhere to be found, Anker offers an intriguing alternative for charging your iPhone and Apple Watch. The built-in Qi pad offers 7.5W of power, but you will need to provide an Apple Watch charging puck. Ships with a wall power block and microUSB cable. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Learn more in our launch coverage.
Other notable deals include:
- PowerPort Atom III Slim 30W: $28 (Reg. $35)
- w/ code ANKER141
- 4-port USB 3.0 Hub: $6 (Reg. $11)
- w/ code ANKERUSB3 + on-page coupon
- 6-foot USB-C to Lightning Cable: $19 (Reg. $24)
- w/ code ANKERCTL6
- PowerPort III USB-C Wall Charger: $22.50 (Reg. $30)
- w/ code ANKER861
- SoundCore 24-hour Bluetooth Speaker: $21 (Reg. $28)
- w/ code SDCSPK3102 + on-page coupon
- PowerDrive 36WW 2-port USB-C Car Charger: $18 (Reg. $23)
- w/ code ANKER427
- PowerWave 5 Pad Qi Charger: $13 (Reg. $18)
- SoundCore Sports Air: $30 (Reg. $36)
Anker PowerWave+ Pad features:
- Optimized Charging: Provides a full 7. 5W wireless charge for iPhone, faster than other wireless chargers.
- Flip it Up: Fold down the watch stand for easy storage, or flip up to obtain the perfect angle for the Apple Watch’s Nightstand Mode.
- Case Friendly: Charges phones through most protective cases (keys, metal objects, or credit cards will interfere with charging).
- Certified Safe: Works safety and flawlessly with all Qi-compatible wirelessly-charged phones.
