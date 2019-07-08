Take the Fizzics portable beer tap with you this summer for $67 (Reg. $130+)

Today only, Target is now offering the Fizzics Original Beer System (FZ101) for $66.99 shipped. REDcard holders will receive an additional 5% off. Regularly $170 direct and currently on sale for $140, today’s deal is the best price we can find. Amazon is currently charging $115 and it is listed at $125 on Walmart. You can pour your favorite beverage in to this portable machine to enjoy “beer anywhere, in the way the brewer intended– fresh from the tap.” It runs on 4 AA batteries and is large enough to hold a growler worth of beer. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of the Amazon reviewers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

The Fizzics does not require CO2, nitro cartridges or ongoing refills to operate, outside of the AA batteries. Fortunately, you’re left with more than enough savings to stock up on AmazonBasics rechargeables starting from just $11 Prime shipped.

And be sure to check out the new PicoBrew UnPak’d kits designed to make home brewing less intimidating.

Fizzics Original Beer System:

The Fizzics System is the world’s first portable Draft Beer System that improves the flavor and taste of ordinary canned, bottled and growler beer. Fizzics technology enhances the carbonation and aroma of beer while providing a smooth, creamy, full-body flavor and taste without the use of additives or chemicals. Fizzics enhances the flavor and taste of all beer styles, including IPAs, Pilsners, Brown Ales, Stouts, Porters, Lagers, and more. Fresh from the tap taste, anytime, anywhere.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!