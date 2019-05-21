PicoBrew has slowly been expanding its lineup of home brewing devices over the last few years. At this point, at-home beer aficionados can largely make their own drinks at home without the tedious and laborsome approach that typically comes with this hobby. PicoBrew’s offerings are strong on hardware, with four flagship models currently available, but arguably light on the most important part: ingredients. Now the brand is looking to simplify home brewing experience with its new UnPak’d kits. A terrible name for sure, but these all-in-one bundles will ship right to your door with everything needed for a stellar homebrew experience. Head below for more.

PicoBrew UnPak’d delivers everything needed for homebrew

You may recall that Picobrew has gone down this road before with its PicoPaks. Each of which included various grains, malts and yeast designed to help at-home brewers come up with new drinks. PicoPacks are not going away at this time, but will rather act as a supplement to UnPak’d kits.

One of the downfalls of PicoPaks was that it required quite a bit of planning ahead on the brewer’s part, especially if you were trying to create your own custom recipe. Because everything came mixed together, it was largely impossible to branch out on your own. UnPak’d kits change that by offers reusable grain and hops bags, along with other ingredients so you can venture out on your own and make unique brews…for better or worse.

“The PicoBrew community spoke and we listened – we’re pleased to announce that Pico UnPak’d now makes it possible for users to harness the precision control of our Pico C, Pro and S appliances for their own custom recipes. Our easy-to-use RecipeCrafter tool will help users adapt their existing homebrew recipes or create new ones from scratch.”

Starting today, PicoBrew will be introducing its new UnPak’d offerings in bundles, starting with the Pico C at a special introductory $329 price tag. It is expected to jump over $400 at a later date.

9to5Toys’ Take

Home brewing seems like a pretty intriguing hobby. But I’d be way to scared to take this task on alone. PicoBrew is already doing some pretty sweet stuff in this space and these all-in-one kits in theory take the guesswork out even further. I just wish the machines themselves were a little more visually attractive. It’s hard to imagine having one of these out in the open full-time. If PicoBrew were to introduce a more slimmed down version, then that could really be interesting in a long run. Either way, kudos to them for lowering the barrier to entry.

