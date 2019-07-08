Latest AirPods hit $129 with this 1-day deal (Reg. $159)

This offer has expired! Be sure to follow us on Twitter for the latest deals and more. Sign-up for our newsletters and have our best offers delivered to your inbox daily.

Today only, Macy’s offers Apple’s latest AirPods with Charging Case for $129 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for $159 and Amazon is currently charging $145. Meanwhile the wireless charging case model is still on sale for $180 (Reg. $199) via Amazon. Apple’s latest AirPods feature the new H1 chip for fast wireless pairing, along with access to Hey Siri, and more. Opt for the wireless charging model and easily juice up your AirPods on a Qi pad.

Ditch the price tag and go with Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air earbuds. They cost significantly less and we loved them in our hands-on review.

Apple AirPods feature:

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double-tap to play or skip forward

New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices

Charges quickly in the case

Case can be charged either wirelessly using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using the Lightning connector

