Latest AirPods hit $129 with this 1-day deal (Reg. $159)

Today only, Macy’s offers Apple’s latest AirPods with Charging Case for $129 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for $159 and Amazon is currently charging $145. Meanwhile the wireless charging case model is still on sale for $180 (Reg. $199) via Amazon. Apple’s latest AirPods feature the new H1 chip for fast wireless pairing, along with access to Hey Siri, and more. Opt for the wireless charging model and easily juice up your AirPods on a Qi pad.
Ditch the price tag and go with Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air earbuds. They cost significantly less and we loved them in our hands-on review.
Apple AirPods feature:
- Automatically on, automatically connected
- Easy setup for all your Apple devices
- Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”
- Double-tap to play or skip forward
- New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices
- Charges quickly in the case
- Case can be charged either wirelessly using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using the Lightning connector
