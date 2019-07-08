Prime members can save $80 on Ring Video Doorbell Pro at an Amazon low of $169

Amazon currently offers its Prime members the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $169 shipped once added to your cart. Typically selling for $249, that saves you $80 and brings the price down to within $8 of our previous mention. Today’s offer is the lowest it has sold for at Amazon and outside of Rakuten deals, for comparison. As the most capable video doorbell in Amazon’s lineup, Ring Pro features 1080p video recording alongside 30 days of free cloud storage. Dual-band Wi-Fi support is another included feature as well as enhanced motion detection as well so you’ll always be notified when there’s activity outside your door. Over 15,000 Amazon shoppers have left a 4.1/5 star rating.

For comparison, today’s offer is $30 under the price of Ring’s Video Doorbell 2. Plus don’t forget that you can deter porch pirates for $79 with a Ring Video Doorbell (Reg. $100).

Ring Video Doorbell Pro features:

Works with Alexa to illuminate and send announcements to Echo devices

Lets you see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet and PC

Sends alerts as soon as motion is detected or when visitors press the Doorbell

Requires hardwired installation to existing doorbell wires.

