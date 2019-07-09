Be ready for Prime Day with a pre-owned Echo Show at $50 (Orig. $230), more

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of Alexa-enabled Amazon devices in used condition with deals starting at $8.99. Prime members will enjoy free shipping; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee applies. The standout for us is the first-generation Amazon Echo Show for $49.99. Having originally sold for $230, today’s offer beats our previous mention by $20, is $33 under the used Amazon listing and the best we’ve seen. Amazon’s first-generation Echo Show packs a 7-inch touchscreen display, alongside access to Alexa. It’ll also allow you to pull up smart security camera feeds. This is a great option if you don’t need the latest and greatest but still want to expand your Alexa setup. Over 18,000 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating.

Woot’s used products “have been tested and verified internally by Amazon to meet the specified product condition, but may have cosmetic blemishes. The units may be repackaged and sold in a brown box.”

Also available in the sale is the first-generation Amazon Echo for $29.99. Down from the original $180 retail price, this is one of the best offers we’ve seen on Amazon’s previous-generation smart speaker. For only $5 more than the Echo Dot, you’re looking at a higher-end audio array for improved sound performance and more.

First Gen. Amazon Echo Show features:

Voice responses from Alexa are now enhanced with visuals and optimized for visibility across the room. Call or message your family and friends that also have an Echo or the Alexa App, get the news with a video flash briefing, see your Prime Photos, shop with your voice, see lyrics with Amazon Music, browse and listen to Audible audiobooks, and more. All you have to do is ask. Echo Show has eight microphones and beamforming technology so it can hear you from across the room—even while music is playing. Echo Show is also an expertly tuned speaker that can fill any room with immersive audio powered by Dolby. When you want to use Echo Show, just say the wake word “Alexa” and Echo Show responds instantly.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!