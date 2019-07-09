Wyze Cam Pan delivers 1080p feeds, free cloud storage for $32 via Amazon

Amazon offers the Wyze Cam Pan 1080p Smart Security Camera for $32.19 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for $38 and this is a new Amazon all-time low. It’s also the second best price we’ve tracked all-time. Wyze Cam Pan delivers an affordable 1080p surveillance solution with a few unique features. Thanks to built-in smart features, it will automatically track and follow movement within its 360-degree horizontal range. Even better, Wyze Cam delivers 14 days worth of free cloud storage, so you can easily keep track of all the action whether you see the initial smartphone alert or not. This is a #1 best-seller at Amazon where nearly 4,000 reviewers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. Additional details can be found in our launch coverage.

Those looking for a more affordable alternative should consider the original 1080p Wyze Cam. Although it’s only rated for indoor use, it’s a few bucks less and still includes free cloud recording for 14 days. Not to mention, the compact design makes it far easier to place around your home. Learn more here.

Wyze Cam Pan features:

1080P Full HD video and night vision that uses 6 IR LEDs (940nm) and distinguishes 18 steps of gray to provide clear images up to 30 feet away. Works with 2. 4GHz Wi-Fi networks (does not support 5GHz Wi-Fi)

110 Degree/sec rotation Speed, 360 Degree horizontal range, 93 degree vertical range for 360 degree coverage in under 3 sec. Pan scan feature automatically scans your room based on up to 4 waypoints. Field of View – 120 Degree lens

Get alerted instantly – Wyze Cam Pan automatically records a 12-second Event Video when it detects motion or sounds. Turn on push notifications to stay on top of things without having to constantly monitor the app.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!