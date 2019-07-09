Save at least 20% on AmazonBasics Mac + iPhone accessories, more from $5

- Jul. 9th 2019 12:43 pm ET

From $5
Amazon is currently taking 20% off or more a wide selection of its in-house AmazonBasics Mac gear, smartphone accessories and more starting at under $5. Free shipping is available across the board. One standout for us is on the AmazonBasics 12-Outlet 800VA Standby UPS for $54.94. Normally selling for $80, today’s offer is good for a 31% discount, comes within $10 of the all-time low and is one of the best deals we’ve seen. AmazonBasics’ UPS is an ideal way to keep your internet running when the power goes out. It’s rated for up to 30 minutes of backup time depending on how many devices are drawing power. It carries 3.9/5 star rating from over 415 customers. Head below for additional top picks from the sale.

Other notable AmazonBasics deals include:

AmazonBasics 800VA 12-Outlet UPS features:

Keep desktop computers, home networks, IoT devices, and home-entertainment devices safe from power surges and power outages with the AmazonBasics Standby Uninterruptable Power Supply (UPS). The unit provides a reliable battery backup so there’s no need to worry about data loss or hardware damage when the power surges or goes out unexpectedly.

From $5

