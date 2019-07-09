Score Arlo’s Pro 2 Two-Camera System at a new all-time low of $271 ($60 off)

Amazon offers the Arlo Pro 2 Two-Camera Home Security System for $271.15 shipped. Normally selling for $330 as of late, that’s good for a nearly $60 discount, is $27 under our previous mention and a new all-time low. For comparison, it still sells for $400 at Best Buy. Arlo’s security cameras are headlined by a wire-free design that pairs with weather resistance and 1080p feeds. Free seven-day cloud storage rounds out the list of notable features. This system is a great way to get started with the Arlo ecosystem. And given that it’s expandable, you can bring several additional cameras into the mix down the road. Note: Shipping is delayed until July 13th, though you can still lock in the discount now. Over 4,000 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating.

If you’re looking to enter the Arlo ecosystem without picking up a full starter kit, consider the Arlo Q 1080p Camera instead. The wired in-door version of the company’s camera still offers 2-way audio, seven-day cloud DVR and more. At $130, it’s more affordable than either of today’s discounted kits and serves as a solid first step into the platform.

Plus, we’re seeing a notable discount on the Wyze Cam Pan, which delivers 1080p feeds, free cloud storage for $32 via Amazon.

Arlo Pro 2 Two-Camera System features:

Arlo Pro 2 keeps an eye on your home while you’re away, in brilliant 1080p HD quality. Put the 100% wire-free, weather-resistant camera anywhere, indoors or out. Then, power it with the included rechargeable battery or plugged it in (when indoors) to access activity zones and 24/7 Continuous Video Recording upgrades. Use 2-way audio or remotely sound a 100+ device siren while catching every moment with night vision and advanced motion detection. You’ll even get motion and sound-activated alerts and 7 days of free cloud video recordings. Arlo Pro 2 works with Amazon Alexa to make your smart home security even more simple and effective.

