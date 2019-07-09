Just $5 will land you all of Cowboy Bebop in digital HD + more anime from $5

Amazon offers downloads of Cowboy Bebop: The Complete Series in HD for $4.99. Also at iTunes. Regularly as much as $35 at Amazon, that’s $5 below our previous mention there and the best we’ve ever tracked. For further comparison, it’s just over $50 at Vudu. This iconic anime series takes place in the year 2071 and follows an eclectic band of outer space bounty hunters. If you’ve never seen a single episode of Cowboy Bebop, you merely have to fork over an Abraham Lincoln to have the whole series at your disposal. This is the English-dubbed version. Rated 4.6/5 stars. More anime below.

More HD anime on sale at Amazon:

More of a manga fan? Comixology is currently discounting individual issues of Battle Angel Alita and the first 90 volumes of One Piece from as low as $5.

And if you want to expand your digital streaming library beyond anime, have a look at this week’s iTunes sale, which features 10-film decades bundles for $20 and single movies at $5.

Cowboy Bebop: The Complete Series:

Explore the galaxy in this undeniably hip series that inspired a generation – and redefined anime as an indisputable art form. The Bebop crew is just trying to make a buck, and they’re the most entertaining gang of bounty hunters in the year 2071.

