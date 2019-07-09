Today ComiXology has kicked off another batch of digital comic deals. Amongst all of the various sales, Marvel’s up to 67% off X-Force and X-Static Comics sale from $1 caught our eye. A great place to start is with X-Force Vol. 1: New Beginnings at $2.99. Normally $9, today’s discount is the best we’ve seen. The 129-page graphic novel gets you acquainted with the members of the X-Force and answers the question, “What would happen if a group of mutants were actually accepted as media stars?” Head below for additional Marvel X-Force comic deals as well as sales on Battle Angle Alita, One Piece and much more.

Also on sale today alongside the Marvel X-Force comic deals, you’ll find a notable selection of Kodansha’s Battle Angel Alita manga. Deals start at $5.99 for each volume of the series, saving you 45% off whichever releases you choose to pick up. The first 9 volume in the series are available, as well as spin off stories and more.

The manga deals don’t stop there either, as ComiXology is also delivering a sea of One Piece discounts. You’ll be able to bring home the first 90 volumes for $4.99 each in today’s sale, down nearly 30% from the normal price tags.

Other top Marvel X-Force comic deals and more:

Plus, don’t forget to catch up on The Walking Dead with graphic novels discounts at ComiXology, and more. For those looking to read as many comics as possible, ComiXology’s Unlimited service is definitely worth looking into. You can learn more about how to get the most out of Amazon’s comic storefront in our in-depth getting started guide.

X-Force Vol. 1: New Beginnings synopsis:

Sex. Money. Power. Fame. Is this an episode of “Behind the Music?” No, it’s X-FORCE, the book that dares ask: okay, so what would happen if a group of mutants were actually accepted as media stars?

