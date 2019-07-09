LEGO’s 1,200-piece Capital City hits new low at $105 (30% off), more from $17

Amazon offers the LEGO Capital City 60200 Set for $104.99 shipped. Also available at Walmart. Normally selling for $150 at Target and direct from LEGO, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount, is a first notable discount and a new all-time low. This 1,200 piece set gives you everything you need to assemble your own brick-built city. There’s a two-story hotel with rooftop terrace that measures nine-inches tall, museum construction site, electric car charging stand and more. Plus to fully accomplish the city feeling, it comes packed with 13 minifigures. Head below for additional LEGO deals from $17.

Other notable LEGO deals:

Don’t forget to check out the latest from LEGO, as this morning we got a first look at Harley-Davidson’s Fat Boy motorcycle, which cruises into LEGO form as 1,000-piece set.

LEGO City Capital City features:

Check out the hustle and bustle of LEGO® City with the awesome downtown 60200 Capital City set! This cool life in the city set features a 2-story hotel with rooftop terrace, museum construction site, kiosk with seat, electric car charging stand and a skate ramp with basketball hoop and climbing wall. This super-fun set also includes a crane with moving arm, a double-decker tour bus, ice cream tuk-tuk, electric car, sports car and a police motorbike, plus 13 LEGO minifigures.

