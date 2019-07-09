Following the launch of its Apollo 11 Lunar Lander, LEGO is back with the third Creator Expert set of the year. This time the brand will be heading to Milwaukee in order to assemble the LEGO Harley-Davidson Fat Boy (10269). Stacking up to over 1,000 pieces, the famous cruiser motorcycle is now making its brick-built debut. Arriving later this month, it comes packed authentic detail thanks to never before seen elements and more. Head below for a closer look.

Harley-Davidson Fat Boy gets the LEGO treatment in newest set

For its latest model, LEGO has teamed with with Harley-Davidson in order to bring the iconic V-twin softail cruiser motorcycle into brick-built form for the first time. This collaboration isn’t the first time we’ve seen LEGO partner up with an automative manufacturer, as earlier this year Ford helped the brand out to debut a 1960’s Mustang kit.

Standing over seven-inches tall and 12-inches long, the latest Creator Expert kit is comprised over 1,023 pieces. It manages to pull off the emulating the profile of the real-world motorcycle itself; which comes complete with solid-disc wheels, teardrop fuel tank, integrated speedometer, and dual exhaust pipes. This LEGO incarnation of the Harley-Davidson chopper comes decked out in the Fat Boy’s Wicked Red paint scheme.

In order to replicate the Fat Boy’s design, LEGO needed several all-new elements including printed Harley-Davidson decals. Plus as per the usual with this line of releases, you’ll find built-in functionality. In this case, there’s a working Milwaukee-Eight engine, moving handlebars and even a working kickstand.

LEGO’s latest Creator Expert set rolls into your garage in August

Starting on August 1st, the new LEGO Harley-Davidson Fat Boy will be available for purchase at $99.99. Luckily for those anxious to get their hands on the kit, LEGO will be giving early access to its VIP members two weeks earlier on July 17th. And not only will you be able to purchase the Fat Boy set from LEGO themselves, but also Harley-Davidson’s own online and retail storefronts.

9to5Toys’ Take:

LEGO’s Creator Expert line has rarely disappointed in the past, and its latest entry keeps the trend going. Set 10269 absolutely delivers on the overall design, with the motorcycle being a notable collector’s item for Harley-Davidson enthusiasts.

Part count is pretty standard here for the $100 price tag. It’s certainly better than kits like the New York City Skyline, but doesn’t have the same eye-catching bang-for-your buck like some of the builds with a higher number of bricks. Regardless, there’s no two ways about it. LEGO and Harley-Davidson’s collaboration has produced yet another must-have set with the upcoming Fat Boy motorcycle.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!