Focal is an old name in high-end audio gear, though they might not be as well-known as some other companies producing surround sound systems. Their line of top-grade reference headphones like the Elegia have made a name for themselves with audiophiles. Coming in at $1,299, the Sib Evo Dolby Atmos 5.1.2 home cinema system brings Focal’s attention to high resolution audio to the home theater. Check out the video below.

With streaming services like Netflix continuing to improve audio quality and add more titles mastered for Dolby Atmos, there has never been a better time to upgrade your home theater setup. The Sib Evo line can be configured from a 2.0 system to this 5.1.2 system since the surround sound and center channel speakers are the same. These Dolby Atmos speakers add dedicated loudspeakers on top to deliver an incredibly immersive audio experience. With Dolby Atmos, sounds are separated and can be projected upwards from the speaker, which then bounce off of the ceiling to give a 3D experience to your home theater.

Design

The Sib Evo Dolby Atmos 5.1.2 package comes with two speakers, three regular satellites and the Cub Evo subwoofer. The satellites can either stand on their base or be mounted to a wall with the included mounts. An adjustable base lets you dial in the perfect angle for your listening area. For the center channel, the base can be removed and made to hold the EVO on its side. With an incredible attention to detail, you can even rotate the Focal logo.

Focal Sib Evo 5.1.2 Video:

Sound Specs

Delivering frequencies from 70Hz-25kHz, the Sib Evo satellites push crisp, clear audio through a 5-inch woofer and ¾-inch dome tweeter. The Dolby Atmos speakers use the same front facing hardware and add a 4-inch full range sealed loudspeaker to the top of the Sib Evo. Both of these recommend 25-200W of amplification.

Packing 200W and a 8 ¼-inch downward-facing woofer, the Cub Evo subwoofer is a perfect companion to the Siv Evo and Sib Evo Dolby Atmos speakers. The 30Hz-135Hz frequency response can be controlled with the crossover dial located on the back, as well as the volume. Also located on the back control panel are an auto power on/off switch, a phase inverter and inputs.

Setup

Setting up the speakers is pretty straight forward, simply run cables between the speakers and the receiver. I have a Denon AVR S710W receiver, so I used the Audacity feature to get Dolby Atmos setup.

Sound

Once the system is ready to go and you are using a source that supports Dolby Atmos, like an Xbox One or Apple TV 4K, the Sib Evo Dolby Atmos 5.1.2 system delivers incredible sound. The Sib Evo and Sib Evo Dolby Atmos speakers are all dialed in very well to give crisp, clear audio from every direction. While watching Guardians of the Galaxy 2, effects come from all around you during action sequences. The added effects to Formula 1: Drive to Survive made it feel like I was in the grandstands or piloting one of the cars – Atmos is pretty incredible. While using a smaller woofer than some other home audio systems, the Cub Evo provides plenty of low end and is easily adjustable to dial in to your taste. Everything works together impeccably to give a clear and immersive listening experience.

Conclusion

Dolby Atmos is still on the rise and Focal isn’t the only company producing surround sound systems setup for Atmos. If you need something with a smaller form factor, there are soundbars like the SB46515 from Vizio that come with high remarks. But if you fancy a wider setup, or even want to build out your system over time, the Focal Sib Evo Dolby Atmos 5.1.2 system is a great way to go. Focal’s affinity for high quality audio and attention to detail make this a great purchase.

