HP Chromebook 14 offers USB-C, ample storage, more for $185 (Cert. Refurb)

Today only, Woot offers the HP Chromebook 14 1.1GHz/4GB/32GB in certified refurbished condition for $184.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. This Chromebook features a 14-inch full HD display, dual-core Intel 1.1GHz processor, 4GB of RAM and 32GB worth of internal storage. There’s also ample I/O here, including two USB-C and two USB-A ports. A great option for budget-focused shoppers that don’t need the latest tech. Includes a 90-day warranty. HP’s Chromebook lineup has solid ratings across the board.

Put your savings to work and grab a new sleeve for this Chromebook.

HP Chromebook features:

Processor: Intel(R) Celeron(R) Processor N3350, Dual-Core, 1.1GHz up to 2.4GHz

Google Drive: Get 100 GB two-year cloud storage with Google Drive

Display: 14.0-inch diagonal Full HD AntiGlare IPS WLED-backlit Display (1920 x 1080)

Memory: 4 GB LPDDR4-2400 SDRAM (not upgradable)

Storage: 32 GB eMMC. Power supply: 45 W AC power adapter, Battery: 2-cell, 47.36 Wh Li-ion

