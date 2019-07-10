This huge Mac app bundle offers lifetime VPN service and eight top apps for $25

Want to upgrade your digital workflow? Look no further than the Mighty Mac Bundle. This all-star team features lifetime service from VPNSecure and nine top apps (incl. CrossOver) and web developer training. Right now, the bundle is just $24.99 at 9to5Toys Specials with exclusive coupon code MAC5. Each app typically sells for around $10 or more regularly, so you’re getting at least $80 worth of value here. When you consider the original prices of each title, that number climbs even higher. Hit the jump to see the entire list of apps included in this bundle.

Shopping for apps can be expensive, but this bundle helps you upgrade without breaking the bank. Get the most out of your Mac with these apps:

CleanMyMac X (Orig. $70): Quickly get rid of junk, unused, and large files on your Mac

CrossOver 18 (Orig. $60): Run thousands apps for Windows right on your Mac

WALTR 2 (Orig. $40): Easily transfers files to your iPhone or iPad without using iTunes

Chronicle Pro (Orig. $20): Stay on top of your monthly bills and never forget

Dropshare (Orig. $25): One of the most flexible tools to share files

ActiveDock (Orig. $50): Customize your dock and move between apps quickly

Folx Pro (Orig. $30): Manage all your downloads in one place

MacPilot 10 (Orig. $30): Unlock 1,200 additional features in Mac OS

VPNSecure (Orig. $500): Safely surf the web with this VPN

This epic line-up delivers some serious value and you can get the Mighty Mac Bundle now for just $24.99 with code MAC5 at checkout.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!