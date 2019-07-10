Get the Apple Watch Link Bracelet look for less with this $22 Prime shipped band

Treatlife Official (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Oittm Apple Watch Stainless Steel Band for $22.09 Prime shipped when the code 6CXGU4XK is used at checkout. This is down from its near $35 going rate for one of the best discounts we’ve tracked historically. Though not identical to Apple’s much more expensive Stainless Steel Link Bracelet (which goes for $449), this is a great way to get a similar look for much less. I personally own this band and always get compliments when I wear it. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

For a more budget-friendly upgrade, this silicone band looks fantastic for just $8 Prime shipped. It gives your Apple Watch a higher-end look for less, while still being a great choice for wetter environments like swimming or working outside. Looking for something else? Check out our third-party band roundup from just $5 with multiple options from nylon to metal, leather, and more.

Oittm Apple Watch Band features:

High quality material: Crafted from top quality stainless steel (Type 304L) with exquisite craftsmanship and stylish design.Adopts unique double button folding clasp, firmly closed, and prevent loosen automatically, safe and beautiful. Easy installation: Easy to slide into your Apple watch in a few seconds. Band comes with refined steel connector on both ends, which locks onto apple watch band interface precisely and securely.Adjustable band length: Impressive waterproof link bracelet, which is both gorgeous to look at and a feat of engineering thanks to the way links can be added and removed easily with removal tool. Fits 140-205mm wrist.

