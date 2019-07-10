Travelpro 2-piece luggage sets on sale for $130 at Amazon, today only

Today only, as one of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers a couple of Travelpro 2-piece luggage sets for $129.99 shipped. Choose from the Citadel Deluxe 20-inch and 24-inch Hardside Spinner Luggage Set or the TourGo 20-inch and 25-inch Softside Spinner Luggage Set. These are the best deals we could find for any such Travelpro 2-piece sets; for further comparison, prices start at around $200 for similar styles. Both feature expandable storage, push-button telescoping handles, and spinner wheels. Reviews are light for each, but Travelpro has solid reviews overall.

Easily identify your luggage with this Silicone Luggage Tag With Name ID Card. Pick up a set of five for $13. They come in a variety of bold colors so you’ll never lose your bag on the carousel.

Meanwhile, if you’re traveling on a long-haul flight this summer, know the essentials you’ll need to bring to stay comfortable. Also remember to take care of your skin while you’re thousands of miles above the ground.

Travelpro Citadel Deluxe Luggage:

Remarkably durable and effortlessly light, this Citadel™ Deluxe 2-piece luggage set includes a 20-inch expandable hardside carry-on spinner and a 24-inch expandable hardside checked bag spinner. Both bags feature a lightweight, 100% polycarbonate shell that flexes on impact, avoiding punctures or cracks to keep contents protected, while an expansion zipper offers up to two-inches more packing capacity. Backed by a 10-year warranty.

Travelpro TourGo Luggage:

Super durable but impressively lightweight, this TourGo™ Limited 2-piece luggage set includes a 20-inch expandable softside carry-on spinner and a 25-inch expandable softside checked bag spinner. Made from abrasion-resistant, stain-resistant polyester fabric, both bags feature a tip-resistant zippered expansion option to increase packing capacity up to 2-inches. Backed by a 10-year warranty.

