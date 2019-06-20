Vacation is a time to break away from routine. While this can be a good thing, it can also be disruptive, at least as far as skincare is concerned. This is doubly so if you’re flying long-haul to your next destination. How are you supposed to keep your face looking fresh when you’re crammed in an airplane seat? Fortunately, you don’t need to bring a whole lot with you at all when it comes to essential travel skincare products. Head below for some travel-friendly items you can bring so you can put your best face forward no matter where you go.

Cleansing wipes

Cleansing wipes are ideal for when you’re in a pinch — like riding in an airplane for hours or suddenly being stuck at the airport on a travel delay without your regular cleansers. These Bioré Daily Deep Pore Cleansing Cloths are ideal for when you need to wipe makeup or other product off your face. These wipes have “dirt-grabbing fibers” to help to gently exfoliate skin, as well. It’s no double cleanse, but certainly the next best thing! Buy a pack of 30 for $9.50.

Sunscreen

Yes, you should remember to slather on that UV protection, especially if you’re flying thousands of miles in the air. Don’t want to fuss with creams or sprays while in the midst of your travels? Pick up the Neutrogena SPF 70 Ultra Sheer Non-Greasy Sunscreen Stick. It can be applied on your face as well as the rest of your body. Best of all, it’s TSA-friendly, so you can toss it in your carry-on and reapply throughout your flight, no problem. Buy it from Amazon for under $9.

Moisturizer

The stale air of a plane can wreak havoc on the skin, leading to intense dryness. Asking your flight attendant for plenty of water to drink is one way to help prevent this. Applying a good moisturizer is another. Check out First Aid Beauty’s Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration. It’s formulated with colloidal oatmeal, ceramide 3, and shea butter to promote hydration and keep the moisture barrier nice and strong so that skin stays smooth and supple, even after you’ve walked off the plane. A 2-ounce tube is $12.

Misting spray

Every so often, you may need a hit of hydration. That’s what a misting spray is good for. Evian is known for its bottled water, so naturally it makes sense that it also has its own facial spray. The waters of the French Alps will help revitalize your skin from dryness and dullness. However, you can also use this spray to help blend and set makeup. Two 1.7-ounce bottles can be yours for $13.50. Keep one of these handy in your purse or carry-on and it’ll become the skincare staple you never realized you needed on your travels.

Sheetmask

In case you couldn’t tell, I love sheetmasks. They’re an amazing way to unwind and relax while doing something good for yourself. If you sheetmask on a plane you’re bound to get some stares, especially during daytime flights. But you know what? It’s worth it for glowing post-flight skin. Remember that combating dryness is important on a flight, so opt for something like the TONYMOLY Master Lab Ceramide Mask Sheet at $3.

Traveling with your regular skincare routine

Between TSA regulations and saving space in your luggage, bringing your entire standard skincare routine just isn’t feasible. However, if you’re very particular about the products you use, or for some reason can’t use a wide range of items, consider decanting your at-home skincare into travel-size containers. The ALINK Travel Size Toiletry Bottles Set is just $10 and comes with a variety of clear containers and bottles. A funnel and spatula are included to help transport liquids and creams, respectively. Everything comes in a clear, zippered carry case. This set would also be suitable for haircare products.

What are your go-to travel skincare items?

Did we overlook any of your favorite products? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.

