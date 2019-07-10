Smartphone Accessories: Tribit MaxSound Plus Bluetooth Speaker $45, more

Tribit Direct via Amazon offers its MaxSound Plus Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $44.79 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally selling for $56, that’s good for a savings of 20%, beats the previous price drop by $2 and brings the price down to the lowest offer we’ve seen. Tribit’s Bluetooth speaker features an audio array comprised of larger drivers and powerful amplifiers which is complemented by advanced sound processing tech. It comes wrapped in an IPX7 waterproof casing and you’ll be able to enjoy 20 hours of audio playback on a single charge as well. If you’re looking for a Bluetooth speaker to accompany you pool-side this summer, today’s deal is a great option. It carries a 4.6/5 star rating from 325 customers.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Tuned by Tribit’s excellent audio engineers, each speaker has been painstakingly crafted to achieve an unmatched musical performance, that’s why Tribit MaxSound Plus bluetooth speaker turns any environment into a theater of sound. Consider this speaker your backstage pass to every song on the planet. Access to all of the world’s music has never been easier. Active lifestyle? Unpredictable weather? No problem. The MaxSound Plus handles the elements like it handles the genres. The Bluetooth speaker comes with totally waterproof feature, giving you resistance to water, dust, sand, and the element du jour.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!