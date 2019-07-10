Powerbeats3 Wireless Earbuds are $75, today only in various colors (Reg. $100)

Today only, B&H offers the Beats By Dre Powerbeats3 Wireless Headphones in Asphalt Gray or Turf Green for $74.95 shipped. Originally $200, which Best Buy is still charging, these headphones typically go for around $100 these days at Amazon and other retailers. Powerbeats3 features Apple’s W1 chip for fast wireless pairing, access to Siri and remote controls, and up to 12 hours of battery life. A five minute charge will deliver one hour of playback, which is great if you’re trying to get to the gym. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Save a ton and go with Anker’s SoundBuds Curve wireless headphones at $27. You’ll get similar looks to the Powerbeats3 above, for much less, however you’ll miss out on the W1 chip connectivity.

Powerbeats3 Wireless Headphones feature:

Connectivity Technology: Wireless Connect via Class 1 Bluetooth with your device for wireless workout freedom

Up to 12 hours of battery life to power through multiple workouts. Take calls, control your music, and activate Siri with RemoteTalk

With Fast Fuel, a 5-minute charge gives you 1 hour of playback when battery is low

Sweat and water resistance to handle tough training. Flexible, secure-fit earhooks maximize comfort and stability

