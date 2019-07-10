Powerbeats3 Wireless Earbuds are $75, today only in various colors (Reg. $100)

- Jul. 10th 2019 7:01 am ET

$75
0

Today only, B&H offers the Beats By Dre Powerbeats3 Wireless Headphones in Asphalt Gray or Turf Green for $74.95 shipped. Originally $200, which Best Buy is still charging, these headphones typically go for around $100 these days at Amazon and other retailers. Powerbeats3 features Apple’s W1 chip for fast wireless pairing, access to Siri and remote controls, and up to 12 hours of battery life. A five minute charge will deliver one hour of playback, which is great if you’re trying to get to the gym. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Save a ton and go with Anker’s SoundBuds Curve wireless headphones at $27. You’ll get similar looks to the Powerbeats3 above, for much less, however you’ll miss out on the W1 chip connectivity.

Powerbeats3 Wireless Headphones feature:

  • Connectivity Technology: Wireless Connect via Class 1 Bluetooth with your device for wireless workout freedom
  • Up to 12 hours of battery life to power through multiple workouts. Take calls, control your music, and activate Siri with RemoteTalk
  • With Fast Fuel, a 5-minute charge gives you 1 hour of playback when battery is low
  • Sweat and water resistance to handle tough training. Flexible, secure-fit earhooks maximize comfort and stability

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$75

Guides

Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

You’ll find the absolute lowest prices around on MacBook Pro, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV (and everything else) down below.

Headphones

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp