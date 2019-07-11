Official Apple Watch Sport Loop and Sport Bands see rare 50% discount to $25

Walmart is offering official Apple Watch Sport Loop and Sport Bands in a number of colors for $24.99. Free in-store pickup is available for all, or your can opt for no-cost delivery on orders over $35. These bands typically sell for $49, with today’s offer marking the second best we’ve tracked all-time. You can choose from five colors on the Sport Loop, or three different shades on the Sport Band. Both models fit 42 and 44mm configurations. It’s rare to see any type of discounts on Apple’s in-house Watch bands, so be sure to check out this offer as it’s certain to be gone quickly.

If you’re not finding your ideal style in this deal, jump over to our roundup of the best third party Apple Watch bands for more styles. Deals start at just $5, with a wide-range of options for every look.

Apple Watch bands feature:

Apple Watch Sport Band – 44mm is both stylish and sporty. This comfortable band is designed for Apple Watch Series 4 and works with all previous versions of Apple Watch. Made from a custom high-performance fluoroelastomer, the Sport Band is durable and strong, yet surprisingly soft; The smooth, dense material drapes elegantly across your wrist and feels comfortable next to your skin; An innovative pin-and-tuck closure ensures a clean fit; Fits 140–210mm wrists; Compatible with 44mm and 42mm watch models

