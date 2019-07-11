Snag two Google Chromecasts for $50, today only and stream away ($70 value)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers two Chromecast Streaming Media Players for $50 shipped. With a regular price tag of $35 each, today’s represents a $20 savings. Google’s Chromecast delivers access to all of your favorite streaming content, including services like Netflix, YouTube, YouTube TV, and HBO NOW. Unlike other streaming media players on the market, Chromecast doesn’t take up too much room. Simply plug it in to your TV’s HDMI port and you’re ready to rock. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Prefer Fire TV OS? You can grab two Fire TV Sticks in certified refurbished condition for the same price as today’s lead deal. This version offers the new remote, which includes Alexa and volume control fully integrated.

Google Chromecast features:

Stream content from your device to the largest screen in the room with Google Chromecast. It plugs into any television with an HDMI port, making it easy to cast images and audio to a format everyone can enjoy. Google Chromecast works with a variety of laptops as well as Apple and Android devices.

